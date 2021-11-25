By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN KEBBI

Governor of Kebbi State Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, Thursday, commissioned the Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC, new office complex in Birnin Kebbi.

Earlier, in his speech Bagudu commended the roads safety corps in the state for their efforts in making sure the roads are safe at all the times.

“We are glad we provided the land for corps and we saw to its completion and commissioning, we also provided the furniture as a way to encourage and motivate them as they discharge their duties,” he said.

He added that even with low personnel, they are seen all over the state and they have also opened zonal offices.

“So while we sleep they are on the roads,” he commended the Corps Marshall, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who was also present, for his handling of corps across the country and the chairman Malam Buhari Bello whom he described as an upright man who always succeed in his task.

He assured the corps marshall that with Malam Buhari Bello as chairman a lot will be achieved, adding that Kebbi government is happy with their collaboration.

Responding on behalf of roads safety corps, the corps marshall Dr Boboye Oyeyemi thanked Bagudu for providing the land for the office complex.

“We thank you for providing the land and for furnishing it to standard, he congratulated the state command for the new office complex,” he added.

In his speech, the kebbi state sector commander of the federal roads safety, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Haruna Kiru commended Bagudu for donating the land and providing the furniture.

According to him the secretary to the state government, SSG, Babale Umar coordinated the building from the foundation to completion “we commend him for that and the governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria