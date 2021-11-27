Ayrubber

A graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, who is fondly referred to as Ayrubber has said that talent is inborn for some people while for others, talent is developed.

Ayrubber speaking to journalists yesterday, noted his life is a testimony of somebody whose act of public speaking is both inborn and talent developed as he grows from his youthful age.

According to him, “I heard this saying from VJ Adams, ‘make your passion your profession so that work will become play’, so if you make your passion your profession and work becomes play, it will be easy because I fell in love with hearing people talking either on radio, music or TV.

“I am a Nigerian media personality, social media influencer, and one of the talented On-Air Personality (AOP) Nigeria can boast of today.

“I tend to pay attention, watch a lot of movies to be able to do public speaking on TV or radio perfectly, and I put in all the work. I must confess, it was a tough one because when I was grooming myself back then, I remembered when I walked along the streets,

“I usually read billboards aloud to myself because I wanted to see how my voice would sound in that particular sentence. I usually read billboards to teach myself and practice more even before I got into journalism school. So, all I did was just apply it. It’s good to really practice”, added Ayrubber.

Ayrubber also talked about taking the risk to achieve targeted goals. This is risk-taking, according to him, is the hallmark of a good professional.



He said: “I have given in to a lot of risks, but a notable one was back then on Lagos Traffic Radio when I was an Intern. My shift with the other Interns was meant to end by 5 pm and the next one was by 6pm to 9 pm. My other colleagues have gone home, but because I wanted to learn more, I had to stay back with the presenter on duty to see how he did his thing. I did this so many times and it helped me. That was one of my biggest risks among sleepless nights in school.”

Ayrubber also described himself as someone who always discovers talents in other people and sees how to help develop those talents.

“As a Talent Manager, my drive has always been to make sure I helped someone from point 0 to 100. I have always tried to see the talents and make them blow. I just want to make an impact and it’s not necessarily about the money. That is when the content creation comes in when you see a talent you connect them to become a better person and also give support for the development of such talent,” Adedoyin said.

He said: “Being an entrepreneur is something really hard and tasking. I have to work all night whenever I have a client and my advice to younger ones is never get tired. Research is important and network is important. What drives you should be fueled every day. Be deaf to people’s opinions. Be consistent and disciplined and try to always stand out. Try to listen to your subconscious mind because it’s right most times and when you have an idea scribble it down”.

“I started broadcasting media when I was in school in 2003 at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in Ogba, Lagos. I grew up in a house where information is key. We had this radio that we listen to every time. That’s where it started because I wanted to be like one of those presenters. Then I started learning even before I went to school.

“So, being a voice-over artist entails a lot because you have to know yourself, your voice range, know what you can do, practice. You have to know when your voice needs to stop when it needs a leap, punctuation and how to balance,” he said.

Ayrubber advised Nigerians to always be security conscious, adding that “with the level of security right now, I think it’s better now compared to what it used to be but, be alert don’t leave everything for the government. be conscious of your going and coming in, don’t always be alone”.