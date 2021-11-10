FOLLOWING incessant attacks on Operatives of the Nigeria Customs by smugglers and hoodlums, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria, APFFLON, has called on the Federal Government to forestall further attacks.

In a statement by its National President, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite yesterday, APFFLON said that in recent times, no fewer than three operatives of the Nigeria Customs were shot dead while unspecified number of others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Ogunojemite noted that the National spokesperson of the Service, Comptroller Joseph Attah, had in a statement made available to the media, said some unscrupulous hoodlums suspected to be smugglers have resorted to unleashing mayhem on Customs Officers.

The APFFLON boss stated: “We hereby condemn unequivocally the dastardly act as we urge the Federal Government to rise and take charge of the situation.

‘’We also read in the news that the missing body of another Customs officer was found floating on Ipaja River in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, while two others kidnapped by daredevil smugglers operating in Ogun State, were both found dead in Fagbohun Village over interception of smuggled rice from Benin Republic.

‘’We hereby vehemently condemn the mindless killings of Customs Operatives. They are human beings who have families and relations too. “The incessant attacks and gruesome murder of Customs Operatives, especially at border areas calls for urgent government intervention and should no longer be handled with kid gloves.

“We advise the Federal Government to fortify major entry points with modern security technology and also equip Customs operatives and other border security personnel with needed gadgets and quality firearms to effectively confront smugglers and hoodlums at any time.

‘’We urge the Federal Government to put proper insurance scheme in place to cover Customs Operatives and their families. Drones and helicopters should also be deployed for effective border policing. And most importantly, engagement of neighbouring countries for intelligence gathering and access to very sensitive information.’’