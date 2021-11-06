.

By Luminous Jannamike

THE Chief Executive Officer of GSS Group, Arc. Chukwudi Ezenwa has asked the electorate in the Anambra to vote en masse for the right candidate during Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

He said Anambra’s prosperity and progress depended on the collective choice of the people.

Ezenwa, made the call in a press statement, stating that the people’s choice at the polls must be guided by all sincerity of purpose and not by paltry self-aggrandizement.

He noted that the power still resided with the people; adding that with the right governance in place, the foundation for ameliorating youth restiveness and unemployment in Anambra would be firmly laid.

He said, “Today, being November 6, 2021, will herald another era in the lives of Ndi Anambra.

It marks the beginning of the consequences of the choice we would make at the polls.

“We will be electing another Governor that will pilot the affairs of this state – the light of the Nation for the next four years.

“Our choice at the polls must be guided by all sincerity of purpose and not by paltry self-aggrandizement. The collective decision we make today will impact either negatively or positively, my effort and your effort in building a great state for our children.

Many investors like the GSS Group who are passionate about the development of the state had embraced the ‘Think Home Philosophy’; of course, its sustenance and subsequent investments in the state depend on our collective decision today. For us in the GSS Group, developers of one of the choicest estates in Anambra and South-East, Nigeria – the Dubai Estate, actualizing our dream for the provision of exquisite and affordable housing for Ndi Anambra boils down to our choice today.

“Unlike some of the candidates in this election, we, at GSS Group have provided job opportunities for the youths of Anambra State in the past 5years and we are not relenting in doing more.

“We set up the GSS Real Estate, GSS Construction, GSS Security, GSS Production and BigBen Fashion with our Headquarters in Awka Anambra State, to fight unemployment in the state.

“Consequently, we deserve the best for the prosperity of Ndi Anambra as the Government Policies and Agenda would play a huge role in the dream of solving the four basic needs of Ndi Anambra by GSS Group.

“With the right governance in place which automatically makes room for ease of doing business, we would continue to partner in ameliorating youth restiveness by increasing our employment quota of young Ndi Anambra.

“I implore Ndi Anambra to come out en masse and vote for the right candidate into power. The power still resides with the people; collectively, we should be able to enthrone good leadership.

“Once again, my people, especially the youth constituency to which I belong, it behooves us today, to choose between progression and retrogression.”