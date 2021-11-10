.

Dr Nicky Okoye has extended his congratulations to Prof Soludo on his recent emergence as Governor-elect of Anambra State after winning the Governorship elections convincingly and not only winning the hearts and minds of the good people of Anambra State but in addition, winning the admiration of all the candidates in the race, which has inspired most of them to accept their defeat at the polls with grace and humility.

Dr Nicky Okoye stated that Prof Soludo’s ability to win the support of all the front runners in the race has clearly demonstrated the unique coalition that his incoming administration will build to the benefit of Anambra’s development. We know that this is a sign of great things to come for Anambra State.

Dr Okoye also had this to say…

“We are expecting Prof Soludo to usher in a new dawn in the politics and leadership of not only Anambra State but for the entire South Eastern Nigeria. I have read his manifesto extensively, and if he and his team can implement just 20% of what is contained in that document, then Anambra State and the South East will experience monumental economic growth and extensive job creation over the coming years.

I am particularly excited about Prof’s commitment to job creation for Anambra’s youth population, which will completely eliminate the security challenges we are facing from a root-cause perspective.

The more jobs the coming Soludo Administration can create the lower the security challenges. In addition, Prof Soludo’s commitment to buy-Anambra will mean that industries sited in Anambra can expect to have a captive customer, which is the Anambra State Government, again providing an unshakable foundation for youth job creation in Anambra State. We are really looking forward to this new era.

I must also congratulate his hard-working team who kept Prof Soludo on the front burner throughout the electioneering campaigns, we indeed wish them all well”