REGISTERED VOTERS: 2,525,471
=======================
Aguata LGA
APGA – 9136
APC – 4773
PDP – 3798
YPP – 1070
=======================
Onitsha North LGA
APGA – 5587
APC – 3909
PDP – 3781
YPP – 682
========================
Orunmba South LGA
APC – 2060
APGA – 4394
PDP – 1672
YPP – 887
=======================
Nnewi North LGA
APC – 1278
APGA – 3369
PDP – 1511
YPP – 6485
====================
Njikoka LGA
APC – 3216
APGA – 8803
PDP – 3409
YPP – 924
==========================
Onitsha South LGA
APC – 2050
APGA – 4281
PDP – 2253
YPP – 271
========================
Idemili South LG
APC – 1039
APGA – 2312
PDP – 2016
YPP – 752
======================
Ayamelum LGA
APC – 2409
APGA – 3424
PDP – 2804
YPP – 407
======================
Anambra East LGA
APC – 2034
APGA – 9746
PDP – 1380
YPP – 559
====================
Anaocha LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6919
PDP – 5108
YPP – 868
================
Oyi LGA
APC – 2830
APGA – 6133
PDP – 2484
YPP – 900
===================
Awka South LGA
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5498
YPP – 919
==========================
Yesterday… Soludo votes
5:22p.m.: I arrived here (002, Ward, Ofiyi Square, Isuofia, Aguata LGA) 11:30a.m., and voted 5:10p.m. — Soludo
=================================
REC Dr. Orji addresses newsmen
5p.m.: ‘Voting continues until the last person on the queue votes’
=======================================
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, reviews voting time
“In cases of sustained malfunction of the BVAS, the Presiding Officer must inform the voters and polling agents that accreditation and voting for the affected Polling Unit shall continue tomorrow or at another time determined by the Commission
“With this extension of time and the recommencement of accreditation where the BVAS consistently malfunctions, the Commission assures that no voter will be disenfranchised.”
============================================
Only 20 people have voted at my unit — Soludo
Chukwuma Soludo, APGA candidate, laments inability to vote.
He said he has been at his unit since 11am but has not voted.
Nothing has changed at Soludo’s unit
Nothing has changed at the 002, Ward, Ofiyi Square, Isuofia, Aguata LGA, where Chukwuma Soludo was to vote.
The INEC equipment are still malfunctioning.
However, Soludo has said he would not vote until the last person had voted.
==========================
Ngige yet to vote
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, unable to cast his due to Biomodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, hitch at Polling Unit 010, Nkwo-Ide, Alor Ward One, in Idemili South LGA
=========================================
Past governors/administrators of Anambra
* John Atom Kpera, March 1976 -July 1979 (Military)
* Datti Sadiq Abubakar, July 178- October 1979 (Military)
* Jim Nwobodo, October 1979 -October, 1983 (NPP)
* Christian Onoh, October 1983-December 1983 (NPN)
* Allison Madueke, January 1984 – August 1985 (Military)
* Samson Omeruah, August 1985 -December 1987 (Military)
* Robert Akonobi, December 1987 -August 1990 (Military)
* Herbert Eze, August 1990 -January, 1992 (Military)
* Joseph Abulu, August 27, 1992 – November 17, 1993 (Military)
* Chukwuemeka Ezeife, January2, 1992 -November 17, 1993 (SDP)
* Dabo Aliyu, November 1993 – December 1993 (Police)
* Mike Attah, December 9, 1993 – August 21, 1996 (Military)
* Rufai Garba,August 21,1996 – August 6, 1998 (Military)
* Emmanuel Ukaegbu, August 6, 1998 – May 29, 1999 (Military)
* Chinwoke Mbadinuju, May 29, 1999 – May 29, 2003 (PDP)
* Chris Ngige, May 29, 2003 – March 17, 2006 (PDP)
* Peter Obi, March 17, 2006 -November 3, 2006 (APGA)
* Virginia Etiaba, November 3, 2006 – February 9, 2007 (APGA)
* Peter Obi, February 9, 2007 – March 17, 2014 (APGA)
* Willie Obiano, March 17, 2014 -Till date
* Who becomes 21st helmsman of Anambra??????
============================
Anambra in figures
* Senatorial Districts – 3
* House of Representatives Seats – 11
* Local Governments – 21
* State House of Assembly Seats – 30
* Number of Wards – 326
* Polling units/Voting points – 5,720
* Polling units where voting will hold – 4740
* Polling units where poll won’t hold – 894
* Registered voters – 2,525,471
* Population – 11.4 million (2020 estimates)
* Landmass – 4,344 Sq.Km
=============================
Voters turnout in past polls since 1999
Year Reg voters Voters turnout
1999 2,221,384 1,029,815 (46.40%)
2003 1,859,795 878,212 (47.22%)
2010 1,844,815 301,232 (16.33%)
2013 1,776,167 465,891 (26.23%)
2017 2,064,134 457,511 (22.16%)
2021 2,525,471 ??????????????
=========================
Voting extended till 3pm at Onitsha North
PU OO1 – DMGS I, Inland Town I, Onitsha North, The PO announced that voting would be extended to 3pm.
==================================
Vote-buying at rate of N2,000/vote
“Time: 1:02 pm LGA: Ogbaru Ward: 015 PU: 017 Report: Environment is rowdy and vote-buying is going on at the rate of N2,000 per vote”. — Situation Room
===========================
INEC conducts emergency training for ad hoc staff
“The INEC personnel conducted an emergency ad hoc staff training at 10:59 a.m. since the Adhoc staff provided by INEC to PU001 Ward 016 were insufficient”— CDD West Africa
===========================
Valentine Ozigbo
It took me 30 minutes to cast my votes, says Valentine Ozigbo.
Seeks extension of voting deadline.
“We need more people to get their votes in,” he said.
Calls on electorate to come out and vote.
“Note voting is entrenching bad governance,” he added.
======================================
Charles Soludo
“I haven’t been able to vote,” said Soludo.
“We need more security personnel and INEC officials.”
However, a technical has arrived his polling unit to fix the issue.
==========================================
Andy Ubah
“People want to vote. To vote out APGA,” Andy Uba