REGISTERED VOTERS: 2,525,471

=======================

Aguata LGA

APGA – 9136

APC – 4773

PDP – 3798

YPP – 1070

=======================

Onitsha North LGA

APGA – 5587

APC – 3909

PDP – 3781

YPP – 682

========================

Orunmba South LGA

APC – 2060

APGA – 4394

PDP – 1672

YPP – 887

=======================

Nnewi North LGA

APC – 1278

APGA – 3369

PDP – 1511

YPP – 6485

====================

Njikoka LGA

APC – 3216

APGA – 8803

PDP – 3409

YPP – 924

==========================

Onitsha South LGA

APC – 2050

APGA – 4281

PDP – 2253

YPP – 271

========================

Idemili South LG

APC – 1039

APGA – 2312

PDP – 2016

YPP – 752

======================

Ayamelum LGA

APC – 2409

APGA – 3424

PDP – 2804

YPP – 407

======================

Anambra East LGA

APC – 2034

APGA – 9746

PDP – 1380

YPP – 559

====================

Anaocha LGA

APC – 2085

APGA – 6919

PDP – 5108

YPP – 868

================

Oyi LGA

APC – 2830

APGA – 6133

PDP – 2484

YPP – 900

===================

Awka South LGA

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5498

YPP – 919

==========================

Yesterday… Soludo votes

5:22p.m.: I arrived here (002, Ward, Ofiyi Square, Isuofia, Aguata LGA) 11:30a.m., and voted 5:10p.m. — Soludo

=================================

REC Dr. Orji addresses newsmen

5p.m.: ‘Voting continues until the last person on the queue votes’

=======================================

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, reviews voting time

“In cases of sustained malfunction of the BVAS, the Presiding Officer must inform the voters and polling agents that accreditation and voting for the affected Polling Unit shall continue tomorrow or at another time determined by the Commission

“With this extension of time and the recommencement of accreditation where the BVAS consistently malfunctions, the Commission assures that no voter will be disenfranchised.”

============================================

Only 20 people have voted at my unit — Soludo

Chukwuma Soludo, APGA candidate, laments inability to vote.

He said he has been at his unit since 11am but has not voted.

Nothing has changed at Soludo’s unit

Nothing has changed at the 002, Ward, Ofiyi Square, Isuofia, Aguata LGA, where Chukwuma Soludo was to vote.

The INEC equipment are still malfunctioning.

However, Soludo has said he would not vote until the last person had voted.

==========================

Ngige yet to vote

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, unable to cast his due to Biomodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, hitch at Polling Unit 010, Nkwo-Ide, Alor Ward One, in Idemili South LGA

=========================================

Past governors/administrators of Anambra

* John Atom Kpera, March 1976 -July 1979 (Military)

* Datti Sadiq Abubakar, July 178- October 1979 (Military)

* Jim Nwobodo, October 1979 -October, 1983 (NPP)

* Christian Onoh, October 1983-December 1983 (NPN)

* Allison Madueke, January 1984 – August 1985 (Military)

* Samson Omeruah, August 1985 -December 1987 (Military)

* Robert Akonobi, December 1987 -August 1990 (Military)

* Herbert Eze, August 1990 -January, 1992 (Military)

* Joseph Abulu, August 27, 1992 – November 17, 1993 (Military)

* Chukwuemeka Ezeife, January2, 1992 -November 17, 1993 (SDP)

* Dabo Aliyu, November 1993 – December 1993 (Police)

* Mike Attah, December 9, 1993 – August 21, 1996 (Military)

* Rufai Garba,August 21,1996 – August 6, 1998 (Military)

* Emmanuel Ukaegbu, August 6, 1998 – May 29, 1999 (Military)

* Chinwoke Mbadinuju, May 29, 1999 – May 29, 2003 (PDP)

* Chris Ngige, May 29, 2003 – March 17, 2006 (PDP)

* Peter Obi, March 17, 2006 -November 3, 2006 (APGA)

* Virginia Etiaba, November 3, 2006 – February 9, 2007 (APGA)

* Peter Obi, February 9, 2007 – March 17, 2014 (APGA)

* Willie Obiano, March 17, 2014 -Till date

* Who becomes 21st helmsman of Anambra??????

============================

Anambra in figures

* Senatorial Districts – 3

* House of Representatives Seats – 11

* Local Governments – 21

* State House of Assembly Seats – 30

* Number of Wards – 326

* Polling units/Voting points – 5,720

* Polling units where voting will hold – 4740

* Polling units where poll won’t hold – 894

* Registered voters – 2,525,471

* Population – 11.4 million (2020 estimates)

* Landmass – 4,344 Sq.Km

=============================

Voters turnout in past polls since 1999

Year Reg voters Voters turnout

1999 2,221,384 1,029,815 (46.40%)

2003 1,859,795 878,212 (47.22%)

2010 1,844,815 301,232 (16.33%)

2013 1,776,167 465,891 (26.23%)

2017 2,064,134 457,511 (22.16%)

2021 2,525,471 ??????????????

=========================

Voting extended till 3pm at Onitsha North

PU OO1 – DMGS I, Inland Town I, Onitsha North, The PO announced that voting would be extended to 3pm.

==================================

Vote-buying at rate of N2,000/vote

“Time: 1:02 pm LGA: Ogbaru Ward: 015 PU: 017 Report: Environment is rowdy and vote-buying is going on at the rate of N2,000 per vote”. — Situation Room

===========================

INEC conducts emergency training for ad hoc staff

“The INEC personnel conducted an emergency ad hoc staff training at 10:59 a.m. since the Adhoc staff provided by INEC to PU001 Ward 016 were insufficient”— CDD West Africa

===========================

Valentine Ozigbo

It took me 30 minutes to cast my votes, says Valentine Ozigbo.

Seeks extension of voting deadline.

“We need more people to get their votes in,” he said.

Calls on electorate to come out and vote.

“Note voting is entrenching bad governance,” he added.

======================================

Charles Soludo

“I haven’t been able to vote,” said Soludo.

“We need more security personnel and INEC officials.”

However, a technical has arrived his polling unit to fix the issue.

==========================================

Andy Ubah

“People want to vote. To vote out APGA,” Andy Uba

