Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that national security can only be achieved through concerted efforts in collaboration with relevant stakeholders across the different levels and sectors, especially the education sector.

Sen. Akpabio said provision of security is the most valuable objective that a serious government must achieve for its people.

The minister, who spoke, weekend, Akpabio while delivering A Pre- Convocation Lecture during the 5th and 6th (combined) Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University of Dutsin- Ma, Katsina State, noted that synergy between security and education would impacts substantially in addressing insecurity in any organized society.

In his presentation titled, “Impact Of Security On Education And Sustainable Development In Nigeria”, The Minister pointed out that, “Where we are today is the fruit of our investment in education yesterday.”

According to hunt, “To a large extent, the synergy between security and education impacts substantially on the quantum and quality of development achievable in any organized society.

“National security is the first duty of every government, but education is the foundation of every nation. And where Nigeria will be tomorrow is the fruit of what we invest in education today.”

He said, “The developed countries got to where they are through early recognition and sustained support for education as the driver of national development.

“This is why my first policy as the governor of Akwa Ibom State was to implement free and compulsory education from Primary to Secondary School levels for all Nigerian children irrespective of state of origin, tribe or religion resident in Akwa Ibom State throughout my tenure.”

“Like education, so is security a key plank of national development. No society can progress in an environment of chaos and insecurity. Governments exist primarily to promote the welfare of citizens, protecting lives and property under a sure social environment.

“Where a nation, through the failure of leadership, has descended into a season of anarchy, brigandage, lawlessness and anomie, no development of any sort can be sustained, ” he stressed.

He noted that ” working in synergy with different segments of society in eradicating illiteracy, ignorance, poverty, hunger and massive unemployment is equally important for not just development but a sustainable one, adding, let me re-emphasize that national security and education have a symbiotic relationship.

“Like Mark Hatfield, an American politician said, ‘unless we have a well-educated people, we are vulnerable on our national security'”

According to the former Senate Minority Leader, “the present administration took over a near eclipse of nationhood in many sectors, but most pronounced was the eclipse of the security architecture.

“The security challenges were vigorously pursued by the President Muhammadu Buhari- administration. Significant gains have been recorded since then as many of the territories held by terrorist groups have been taken back by our armed forces.”

On calls for the reform of the education system as a means of curbing security challenges confronting Nigeria and taking into cognizance the needs of the country, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State said, “in a nutshell, there is compelling need for a synergy between liberal education, vocational and entrepreneurship education. Religious crisis, drug addiction, secret cults, armed robbery in higher institutions are either instigated or practised and aided by the products of the system.

“The high rate of unemployment among youths attests to the faulty premise of the Nigerian educational system which is being reinvigorated by the present administration.”

Earlier, Akpabio had performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Mohamadu Buhari- Faculty of Law Building, at the permanent site of the institution.

He described the ceremony as a honour for the president, ” who has shown respect and love Nigerians and the rule of law.”

Akpabio said his presence in the state was that which would bring unity, love among Nigerians, saying,” my presence today signifies unity and love. I am very happy this Faculty of Law Building is named after the President of this great country, who has done enough for the judiciary.”

