Fast-rising singer, Alexander Iwuchukwu, also known as Zy Miami, has stated that attending the just-concluded All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has motivated her towards achieving new heights in her career.

The Afrobeats Princess who recently released her debut album dubbed ‘Self Worth’, noted that interacting with other award-winning entertainers has nudged her towards creating more impactful music.

“I am so happy to have graced the event. I didn’t even expect the reception, but they even love my music. The A-list entertainers were so welcoming, I was so excited. With everything I saw, I need to work extra hard to keep the momentum. I want to get nominated next year. My career right now is going to be driven. I was inspired seeing other African acts bring in their A-game.” she enthused.

Miami stepped into the music scene earlier this year, with ‘Self Worth’ which was a personal commentary on self-esteem, wrapped in an upbeat Afro-pop vibe.

She recently dazzled at the just-concluded Industry Nite event where she juggled her Igbo, Pidgin, and English lyricism to create an exciting vibe. She is also billed to attend Harrysong’s Kingmaker concert in Port Harcourt this weekend.