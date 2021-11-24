By Godwin Oritse

THE African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has the potential to lift millions of people out of poverty and end food insecurity on the Continent, but Nigeria has not been positioned as the ‘real’ stakeholder for agro-export under this agreement, the Chairman of the Nigeria Agro Committee on AfCTA, Captain John Okakpu, has said.

Speaking on a radio programmed monitored by Vanguard Maritime Report, Okakpu stressed that the effectiveness and implementation of government policies, especially in the agricultural sector would make or mar these policies as well as the country’s participation and gain from AfCFTA.

He also said that AfCFTA will form a 3.4 trillion dollars economic bloc, which Nigeria cannot afford to miss out.

Available reports show that trade between African nations in agricultural products as a percentage of Africa’s total agricultural trade remains below 20 percent long, one of the lowest in any region.