.

By Esther Onyegbula

Winner of Face of the Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant (FONDCUP) Kasi Usani has revealed that she will provide sanitary towels for young maidens in the Niger Delta region, especially those in the rural areas and slumps, who can’t afford sanitary towels.

Usani made this known during the official unveiling of her face to the media in Lagos on Monday.

According to the 21 year old undergraduate of Lagos State Polytechnic, Usani, “I have tried to carry out research in my own little way, and what I found out was really overwhelming and heartbreaking. Menstruation can negatively affect women’s health, productivity, as well as their involvement in social and economic activities.

Young girls use rags as sanitary pads and most of them contract STDs and infections due to their poor menstrual hygiene during their Monthly cycle. Some of them stay at home for the number of days their flow lasts, this is really disturbing.”

“As the FONDCUP queen and Kindness Ambassador 2021/2022, my primary responsibility is to spread the kindness virus, preach peace and show love to our people through enlightenment campaigns, empowerment projects and events that would also unite us as a people. I want to show to the country and the entire world that Niger Deltans are wonderful, creative, intelligent, hardworking and peace loving people”, she added.

Appealing to manufacturers of sanitary towels, Usani said “I want to use my office to appeal to firms and manufacturers of sanitary towels, to support me in my-Save-the-Girl-Child-Hygiene campaign project. I also would like to solicit for support, from corporate bodies and government parastatals both at the local, state, and national level, to assist me in achieving my objectives and impacting lives, especially the downtrodden and less privileged in the Niger Delta Region.

Speaking at the official Unveiling, Elizabeth Efe Era, CEO Face of the Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant, is to empower young women within the Niger Delta region, to be self-reliant as well as foster peace and unity in the region. The event was an opportunity for aspiring models, within the Niger Delta region, to achieve their dreams. Kasi Usani’s duties, as the crowned queen preaching love, kindness, peace and unity amongst the Niger Deltans. She will show Nigerians and the world that the Niger Deltans are beautiful and hardworking people.

The 2nd edition of the contest is organised by FONDCUP Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with World Kindness Initiative Nigeria, Ethel Women Initiative and Luchy and Mandy Foundation is sponsored by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).