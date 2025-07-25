Excitement as 18-yr-old medical student wins Maiden NDDC Beauty Pageant

•Carts Away N10m Cash Prize

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

18-year-old Amaoge Bozimo, a 200-level Medical student of Nile University, Abuja, emerged the winner of the Miss Niger Delta 2025/2026 beauty pageant organized by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), under the leadership of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

This historic event was part of the week-long celebrations marking the 25th Anniversary of the NDDC. The celebrations featured a series of unveilings and commissioning of landmark projects, culminating in a grand Gala Night held at the EUI Event Centre in Port Harcourt. A highlight of the evening was the inaugural edition of the Miss Niger Delta pageant, a platform designed to showcase the beauty, intelligence, and cultural richness of the region.

Miss Amaoge Bozimo, representing Bayelsa State clinched the coveted crown. As the newly crowned Miss Niger Delta and Ambassador of Peace and Development, she walked away with a ¦ 10 million cash prize and a brand-new sedan car.

Amaoge who hails from Angalabri Town in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State is the daughter of the late Chief Gordon Bozimo, former Chairman of the Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Her mother, Dr. (Mrs.) Judith Tari Bozimo who spoke on the sidelines of the event, said “I sincerely thank the CEO of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for this groundbreaking initiative.

“This is the first of its kind in our region, and I thank God for this significant milestone in my daughter’s life.

She has made me, Bayelsa State, the Ijaw (Izon) nation, and the entire Niger Delta region proud. We pray for God to keep and strengthen Dr. Ogbuku—a true friend and servant of the people.”

The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries including senators across the nine states of the Niger Delta region among others.

The atmosphere was electric with anticipation as nine finalists, one from each Niger Delta state, vied for the crown after a series of rigorous auditions and grooming sessions.

In a touching moment during the Gala, Miss Bozimo also received spontaneous cash gifts from enthusiastic guests, particularly those from Cross River State.