By Chancel Sunday

A political group, Niger Delta Peace Movement, NDPM, has called on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to contest for the nation’s number one seat in the 2023 general elections.

NDPM made the call after an emergency meeting in the creeks of Delta State, yesterday, saying that Bello possesses the necessary qualities and qualifications to lead Nigeria to greater heights considering his overwhelming developmental strides in Kogi state.

In a statement issued, signed by the president of NDPM, Comradre Alhaji Douye Kebi, it noted that NDPM was a body of concerned Niger Deltans who have resolved to see to it that Gov Bello became the next president of our dear nation that needed a young, vibrant leader.

The statement reads in part: “after a cursory, painstaking study of Gov Yahaya Bello’s developmental activities in Kogi State, we have no other option than to call on him to come out and declare his interest to contest for the number one seat of our dear nation.

“This is because the appalling infrastructural, economic, social and political developmental activities in Kogi State were overwhelming; the gigantic capital projects, agricultural schemes, security and education necessitated our resolve to call on him to contest.

“We’re saying that he should come and replicate his New Direction Blueprint for Kogi State in the Nigeria project. In fact, Gov. Bello’s emergence as All Progressives Congress, APC flagbearer in 2016 was a huge blessing to Kogites, who’s the youngest governor democratically elected in the history of Nigeria.

“The about to be completed state-of-the-art Medical Diagnostic Centre, which will be the best in the country and myriad of developmental infrastructure executed by him speak volume of his credentials; we’re calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to consider the Gov Bello option in 2023.

“On the other hand, NDPM will not rest on its oars until Gov. Bello openly declares his interest to contest for the office of the president of our nation in 2023”.