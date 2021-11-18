By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A youth group in Plateau State, has reiterated that a former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu has the required credentials to contest the Presidential seat and urged Nigerians to give him the needed support to ensure the actualisation of the dream in 2023.

The group under the aegis of Youths Earnestly Ask for Tinubu, YEAT, on Thursday, in Jos noted that for a new and better Nigeria, Senator Tinubu is the answer and they are willing to go to the length and breadth of the country to rally support for him to clinch the seat.

National President of the group, Nimjul Pennap who spoke with newsmen alongside other members of the group said that Tinubu has “what it takes to sustain the developmental stride of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

According to Pennap, “The group is formed to drive Tinubu’s Presidential ambition in the next general elections. Asiwaju Tinubu is an experienced leader and we are convinced that the nation needs him in the next dispensation. He is eminently qualified for the position, he is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines and he is capable of uniting the country. Tinubu has worked so hard for the APC, he is not new to global politics and will certainly apply his extensive networks to project Nigeria’s image as well as boost the economy of this Nation.”

They urged Tinubu not to be distracted but contest the 2023 Presidential election stating, “We have identified Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a patriot in words, in action, and in deed, a leading light among the people. He is a detribalised Nigerian with a national outlook , an accomplished politician and a seasoned administrator. As a group, we are calling on Tinubu to contest for the seat of the President of Nigeria without any fear.”

