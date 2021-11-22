.

.. As body raises fee from N13,950 to N18,000

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Head of Nigeria National Office, West African Examination Council, WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan has announced that the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, will be conducted in May/June.

Recall that in recent times, WAEC conducted WASSCE between August and October.

Mr Areghan disclosed the revert back to the previous duration of the conduct of WASSCE, on Monday while announcing 2021 results at the council national office, Yaba.

His words: ” Let me thank the Federal and the various Ministries of Education for working so hard to stabilize the academic calendar.

Accordingly, as a result of the return to normalcy, the Honourable Minister of Education has requested that the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 should be conducted in May/June 2022.

This position has been communicated to the Registrar to Council in Accra and he has assured us that it will be reckoned with in drawing up the International Time-table for the examination.

And so, by the special grace of God, the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 will be taking place in May/June 2022. Entries for the examination will be floated on Monday, December 6, 2021.” WAEC boss explained.

Meanwhile, Mr. Areghan has disclosed that from 2022, the cost of registration for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, has been raised from N13,950 to N18,000 to meet the demands of economic reality.

According to him:” Owing to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic which has brought the global economy to its knees, the unabating spiraling inflation in the country as can be seen in the general cost of doing business and the multiplier effect of the unabating insecurity in the country, which have consequential effects on the cost of our operations, it is no longer possible to continue to provide services with the current fee of N13,950.00 per candidate.

Furthermore, our ad-hoc workers – Supervisors, Examiners, Checkers, item Writers and indeed, all examination functionaries, have been agitating for improved remunerations.

We have received approval from the appropriate quarters with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022, to charge N18,000.00 per candidate. We are, therefore, asking all school principals to collect N18,000.00 per candidate for registration.

A part of this new fee has been dedicated to the enhancement of the remunerations for the various examination functionaries and our Governing Board has graciously approved the remunerations, which will come into effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022.

Any amount beyond this ceiling will not be to our consent or knowledge and will definitely not come to the purse of the West African Examinations Council.” Mr Areghan noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria