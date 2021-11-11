Captain Hosa Okunbo

Organizers of the 2021 Keffi Polo Ranch Tournament have called on the federal government to immortalize one of Nigeria’s greatest patriot and business mogul, late Captain Hosa Okunbo who passed on the 8th of August, 2021.

Hosa prior to his demise set up a top striving multi-billion naira business conglomerate among which is the Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, OMSL, Wells Carlton Hotel & Apartment, Westminster Security, key investor in (IBEDC) Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company and many other investments.

The organizers of the Keffi Polo Ranch tournament in Nasarawa state will on Saturday dedicate a trophy in honour of late Capt Hosa Okunbo to be competed for annually owing to his contributions to the development of the Polo game.

The founder of Keffi Polo Ranch and former Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, had in an earlier interview stated that what Nigeria, friends and close associates owe Capt Hosa is to keep his legacy alive by immortalizing his virtues.

“Capt Hosa was a patriot and a solution provider. At the time federal government was losing huge resources owing to the then restiveness in the region which resulted to pipeline vandalization. Hosa came up with OMSL, an asset protection company which intervened and saw to the increase in oil production. His patriotism saved the nation especially in the oil and gas sector.

“For us at Keffi Polo Ranch, we want to ensure that we keep alive what the departed Captain represents and urge the federal government to immortalize him”.

Meanwhile, ahead of saturday’s tournament, preparation are in top gear to receive dignitaries across the nation and outside the country for the popular 2021 tournament tagged ” Keffi Polo For Education”.