Nigerian Afrobeats diva, Yemi Alade performed at the first-ever Earthshot Prize ceremony at the Alexandra Palace, London, England on Sunday and represented Africa with a spectacular showcase.

She delivered a rendition of her hit single “Rain” at the ceremony in a gorgeous red Ankara playsuit designed by Style by Athena.

The event had the crème of sports; Mohammed Salah, Dani Alves, of entertainment; David Oyelowo, Emma Thompson, from the British government; Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the Royal family; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, and many more in attendance.

Yemi Alade and Mo Salah at the Awards

The exclusive and globally broadcast event was organised by the Royal Foundation, which is led by Prince William of the British royal family and recognises innovative solutions to the world’s environmental challenges.

Speaking after her performance at the event, Yemi Alade said she was elated to have been invited by the Royal family to perform alongside musical geniuses like Ed Sheeran, among others.

“The event was simply amazing and I am elated to have represented Africa and Africans on global stage. It’s our time to shine and the world is focused on our music. I appreciate the Royal family and Prince William for the honour extended to me,” she said.

The singer was also on the red carpet with Emma Thompson, host Dermot O’Leary and Clara Amfo and meeting other celebrities, including the night’s hosts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The entire event was broadcast on BBC Channel 1 in the UK.

Vanguard News Nigeria