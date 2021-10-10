.

Idowu Bankole

Efe Ajagba is currently facing Frank Sanchez in a WBC heavyweight championship title bout with an unbeaten Frank Sanchez at the T. Mobile Arena, in Les Vegas.

Ajagba puts his unblemished record on the line in this undercard fight.

The last time we saw him he was knocking out Brian Howard at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Okla. on April 10.

Before that, he had a unanimous decision to win over Jonathan Rice in The Bubble at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Three of his past four fights have ended in KO wins, and one could argue with the excitement of the fans, his fight against Rice might have ended the same way.

Currently, the Nigerian is taking all the hits without throwing any punch so far.

Sanchez, a.k.a. “The Cuban Flash”, is also unbeaten in his 18 career bouts.

The Cuban has so far had a free day in the ring, Landing all the big punches so far in the match.

Ajagba’s corner is however hoping for a big punch to earn him a miraculous knockout as the final round approaches.

