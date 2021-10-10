Nigerian hard puncher, Efe Ajagba, was subdued by the sleek movement of Cuban’s Frank Sanchez.

Sanchez who went into the bout as favourite, had all working to plans for him as he dominated the first six rounds of the contest.

Ajagba looked for sting moments against his opponents who restricted him to distant punches.

Ajagba had enough sweat to break as the experienced Cuban had the upper edge and kept him at arms length for the better part of the bout hitting hard with some combinations which was unfortunately missing from Ajagba.

The Nigerian was knocked down at Round 7 and Sanchez, somehow escaped being penalized for hitting Ajagba on his way down.