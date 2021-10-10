…Congratulates Yoruba Nation agitator on 49th birthday anniversary

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, urged the Benin Republic government to release Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho, from detention unconditionally.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, also congratulated Igboho on his 49th birthday anniversary, saying the best way to appreciate God in the life of the Yoruba nation agitator is to continue to live for humanity.

Sunday Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic prison for immigration related offences.

Adams said: “Whether Sunday Igboho is with us now or in Republic of Benin, I think we owe him a duty to celebrate him on the special occasion of his 49th birthday anniversary.

“The struggle for the liberation of our race is one struggle that cannot die, and no matter the threats or injustice meted out to everyone of us, we remain unshaken that the struggle for a just society where life is meaningful is a dream that can only become a reality in a Yoruba land.,”

“So, I am using this opportunity to urge the six governors in the southwest to press on the Federal Government to release Igboho unconditionally. That is the only thing they can do to justify their positions and strengths as true ambassadors of the region.

“I once celebrated one of my birthdays in detention and in those trying moments, I felt the urge never to look back but look up to God and that actually raised my spirit that whether now or later justice will triumph. I will be set free from the bondage of injustice. And it all came to pass, unfortunately, this same experience is playing out in the case of Igboho as he turns 49 today, but I am sure that he will surely be set free because the activist is not fighting a wrong cause but a cause for the liberation of our race.”

Vanguard News Nigeria