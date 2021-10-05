Vanguard Senior Energy Correspondent, Michael Eboh, has won the first prize “AWARES alumni of 2014” Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills, A.W.A.R.E.S, Recognition Award 2021.

In a statement delivered to Vanguard, it stated that “Further to your submission of articles for the Recognition and Rewards for AWARES Alumni sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Limited, we are glad to inform you that you have been selected as one of the winners with the best articles.

“We are delighted to notify you that after the grading of submitted publications by AWARES alumni of 2014, you scored the highest mark and have won the first prize from the class of 204 participants of the AWARES Certificate course sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Limited, at the school of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.”

The A.W.A.R.E.S is a programme that focuses not only on improving writing skills but also on facilitating proficiency in research as well as critical and cognate skills.

The course is said to be of benefit to persons who work in the media and in public relations or who aspire to enter these fields, but it is also beneficial to those who merely wish to improve their writing skills. Important components of the course include learning to make adequate use of the web to present one’s work and the improvement of productivity through greater self-management.

In addition to the core writing modules, participants will have the chance of specializing in one of the three available writing streams. These include, “The Creative Writing stream; Business and Economic Writing stream and Reporting for the Media stream.”