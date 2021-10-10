A gospel music company; TWC Records, has unveiled a new artiste signed to its label, Minister Afam and also the music album of one of her fast rising artiste, Joshua Israel.

The A&R Manager of Twc Records; Mr Amachree Ikijana, who represented the President of the company, Mr. Sly Etuk, made this known in a press conference held at its office in Lagos.

He explained that TWC Records was established purposely to win souls for Christ through music and not necessarily about making money.

His words:”Even though record label is business and not charity, the business of gospel record labels is not necessarily for the chase of money but to use all that they have to win souls for the kingdom, that includes the money the label is making”, he said.

Minister Afam, who also released his very first single “You Are Yahweh” under the imprint of TWC Records, was signed in May 2021, and has since began working with the label’s music team to prove his worth, while Joshua Israel on the other hand was the first artiste signed to the label and this album which the cover was unveiled today happens to be his very first music album under the TWC Records imprint.

The 12 track music album titled The Live Room from Joshua Israel is a live recording album which has many beautiful songs borne out of the artiste’s relationship and walk with God. In 2020 the single “Tell the world” off the album was released and Beautiful was also released in 2021 to give his teeming fans a feel of what to expect from the album.

Fielding questions from newsmen,both Minister Afam and Joshua Israel, explained their foray into the music ministry and how God’s grace has kept them going till date.

Minister Afam also stressed the fact that gospel music is ministry and so there was no need for competition but for any artiste to truly stand out , the first thing to do would be to discover his own unique sound and stay disciplined.

Joshua on his part, stated that since he gets his inspiration from God, he also depends on God to overcome challenges that may arise from fame and handling of fans.