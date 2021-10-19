Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated some Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in North East, says Nigerian Army.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Monday in Ábuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops deployed alongside the Cameroonian Defence Force had on Monday eliminated four terrorists at the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Wulgo in Borno.

He said the vigilant troops successfully foiled attempted infiltration of the terrorists’ group into the camp, while on a patrol to dominate their area of responsibility.

According to him, troops swiftly responded with overwhelming fire and spontaneous reinforcement from the Battalion Headquarters, compelling the terrorists to retreat.

“Troops immediately carried out a hot pursuit and exploitation after the encounter, along the terrorists’ route of withdrawal and neutralised three terrorists.

“The gallant troops also recovered three AK 47 rifles, six magazines and 50 rounds of 7.62mm special,” he said.

Nwachukwu also stated that four terrorists met their waterloo same day, around 151 Battalion location.

He said the terrorists were burnt beyond recognition, as their Gun truck mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He said the troops were currently conducting further exploitation ahead of the location to clear any surviving terrorist.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the efforts of the troops.

“He charged them to remain aggressive and focused, as they dominate their areas of operational responsibility to ensure complete extermination of the terrorists and restoration of normalcy,” Nwachukwu added.



