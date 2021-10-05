By Bose Adelaja

Tragedy struck Tuesday, on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State, when a dispatch rider fell off his bike and was burnt to death on the spot.

The details of the incident could not be ascertained but eye witnesses’ account said it occurred inward Lagos Island at about Noon.

The incident was said to have affected the free flow of traffic on the axis but was later put under control.

According to one Mr Makanjuola Bright who was at the scene, the incident involved a Vanagon bus with number plate KSF 465 YA and the bike.

Narrating the incident, he said he was on his way to Balogun when the incident occurred.

ALSO READ: Enugu govt suspends another royal father

He said, “The incident happened like a drama as the driver of the Vanagon bus stopped abruptly to pick some items that fell off his bus while the dispatch rider hit the bus from the rear and the bike fell on the bridge.

“This caught the attention of many including the driver of the private car that conveyed me and we were thanking God that he did not skid into the lagoon but before we knew what was happening, the bike caught up in flames and the rider got burnt.

“Within a twinkle of an eye, the fire raged and burnt the rider to death before help could come.

“Although the incident drew the attention of law enforcement operatives on the bridge, this was too late as the rider did not survive it.

“His remains were later removed by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) while Policemen from Bariga Division conveyed the burnt bike and the bus to the station,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria