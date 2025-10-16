Train crushes dispatch rider to death in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck early Thursday at the PWD Railway Level Crossing in Ikeja, Lagos, when a dispatch rider was crushed to death by a moving train, while attempting to cross the tracks.

The ill-fated motorcycle, with registration number AGL 179 QR, was said to be heading towards the Government Reserved Area ,GRA axis of Ikeja ,when the rider according to eyewitnesses, tried to manoeuvre across the railway line despite an approaching train.

Eyewitnesses said the train rammed into the bike, killing the rider instantly, while it continued its movement along the track.

Personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA who were among the first responders, cordoned off the area to prevent secondary accidents and ensure the free flow of vehicular movement. They were later joined by policemen from the Shogunle Police Division and officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit ,SEHMU who evacuated the remains of the deceased.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the occurrence as “a distressing reminder of the grave consequences of impatience and disregard for traffic safety rules, especially at railway level crossings.”

Bakare-Oki, who expressed condolences to the bereaved family, urged dispatch riders and all motorists to always obey traffic regulations, exercise patience, and approach railway intersections with utmost caution.

He cautioned : “We must learn to respect traffic signals and government-installed warning signs. Recklessness and haste have no reward on our roads”.

The LASTMA boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustained public enlightenment, strict enforcement, and continuous safety advocacy to ensure sanity and discipline on Lagos roads.