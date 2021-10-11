.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Lovers of beautiful art pieces are in for a real treat as emerging contemporary artist, Tiffany-Annabelle Davies is set for her debut solo exhibition in Nigeria.

Titled ‘MissAligned’, the exhibition opening on October 17, 2021 at No Parking Lagos, Onikan, Lagos, explores the societal challenges women faced in 2020 during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Curated by cultural worker and seasoned curator, Naomi Edobor, ‘MissAligned’, which features a collection of charcoal, acrylic and oil pastel works on paper and canvas, will run till October 24, 2021.

Intimate storytelling forms the basis of the inspired debut from Tiffany-Annabelle. Conceptualized during the global lockdown, Tiffany-Annabelle draws on sources ranging from anxiety, female identity and body morphology, whilst exploring personal struggles amplified during Isolation and revealing the artist’s ability to infer from a nexus of ideas, embodying the very act of breaking up and sharing.

‘MissAligned’ is a play on the root word that translates imperfection; the societal title “Miss”, given to every female when they come into the world. There is complexity in composition, achieved through overlapping techniques in the artist’s work while the technique gives the public a specific context that takes shape only in dialogue. “The body of each woman is perfect with its imperfections”, Davies noted, setting the tone for an emotional, artistic display centered on the fragility and resilience of womanhood.

Much of her works exist to evoke emotions based on the conversations and observations she has in her community. “My technique is constantly evolving as I explore the different mediums that I experiment with at various stages of my career,” the artist said.

Speaking further on the subject of her exhibition as well as where she draws inspiration from, the talented artist, who is the daughter of ex-Miss World beauty queen, Helen Prest-Ajayi, said she has always been drawn to the symbol of the triangle, which signified her desire to create new bridges of reflection. “Juxtaposed against the fluid lines of the female form, we are reminded that women, in all stages of their lives, are encouraged to achieve certain perfections which have grown into societal pressures.

” Visitors at the ‘MissAligned’ show will be wowed by its elegant and, refreshing approach to female ‘narrativization’ from a young contemporary artist with a background in Law- a welcome addition to Nigeria’s creative scene.