By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Ijagun in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State, on Friday, shut down the school until further notice.

This followed a protest by students of the institution following arrest of some students, including President of the Students Union by troops attached to Ilese Military Barracks in Ijebu North East local government after an altercation between some students and military personnel from Ilese Barracks.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the the university, Mrs. Odubela A. O., stated that the Senate of the school at its emergency meeting on Friday has directed that all students to vacate the university campuses immediately .

The authorities called on parents to contact their wards and ensure they return home forthwith.

It will be recalled that some military personnel were said to have arrested some students of the university, including the President of the Students Union, Ridwan, after he was contacted by other students of the school to help save the situation.

The school revealed that the incident occurred at a military checkpoint close to a Conoil Filling Station, on the Sagamu-Benin expressway in the evening on Thursday.

The university said it was contacted that some of her students were harassed and consequently taken to Ilese Baracks after being arrested.

It stated further that the Commandant of Ilese Barracks was contacted and he confirmed that his officers were on official operation on the Sagamu-Benin expressway, assuring the University that he would look into the matter.

The statement read, “It should be made clear that the University management at no time invited any military personnel or security agencies into the campus as all the university Campuses are peaceful and calm.

“No student was abducted from any of the University’s campuses, nor was any student shot dead.

“The University management thus appeals to students to remain calm and desist from all forms of unlawful acts.”

A student said the students were moving in different cars when Army personnel stopped them around Conoil Filling Station.

“They stopped students’ cars, ordered them to step out and were checking their phones. As they stopped more cars, the situation got tense.

“Expectedly, students called the SUP on the phone. Ridwan rushed to the scene but was arrested. Many other students were taken too,” the student said.

Another source stated that the students got unruly as they moved in a convoy in continuation of final year examination celebration.

The acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wole Banjo when contacted was said to have appealed to the students to stay calm, assuring that the school management was working to ensure the peaceful resolution of the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria