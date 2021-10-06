..Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In preparation of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying Match between Nigeria and Central African Republic tomorrow Thursday, 7th October, 2021, Lagos State Government has announced closure of road to traffic around National Stadium, Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

The match is scheduled to kick off by 5pm.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, vehicles will be barred from accessing Surulere from Teslim axis from 12:00 noon, including the service lane inbound the National Stadium from Alaka and Teslim Balogun Stadium from Ojuelegba.

Travel advisory

According to Oladeinde, motorists heading towards Costain, Lagos Island from Masha/kilo and Surulere are advised to use Adeniran Ogunsanya or Bode Thomas to link Iponri or Eric Moore to access their destinations or alternately utilize Adelabu to connect Babs Animashaun/Eric Moore axis to link Brewery and access Costain or Eko Bridge.

In the same vein motorists can use the aforementioned route to access Surulere from Lagos Island.

Motorists heading towards Ikorodu Road from Surulere are also advised to make use of Akerele to link Ogunlana Drive inwards Itire road and connect Ojuelegba to their destinations.

The commissioner, assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority , LASTMA, alongside security agencies will be on ground to ensure seamless traffic flow.

Oladeinde, stressed that the cooperation of the Surulere community and all other motorists that ply the affected axis is vital to ease the flow of traffic.

Recall that the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, had proposed to stage Three Super Eagles World Cup Home Qualifying Matches in Lagos State, the First of the series took place on Friday, September 3, 2021 between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Lone Stars of Liberia.

Vanguard News Nigeria