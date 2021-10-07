The President, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Sam Ikpea, says the Super Eagles can qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar without permutations.

Ikpea stated this in Lagos on Wednesday, against the backdrop of the Super Eagles’ double-header World Cup qualification matches against the Les Fauves of Central African Republic (CAR).

He however pointed out that the Super Eagles must seal the qualification ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar without needing any permutations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles play the first leg game against the Wild Beast of CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Thursday.

The second leg match comes up on Sunday in Douala, Cameroon.

On his expectations, Ikpea said the Super Eagles were already in the pole position to grab Group C’s sole ticket without necessarily going through any last-minute rush.

“The Eagles have started well enough, winning their first two matches and therewith bagging the six maximum points.

“My prayer and advice to the team is that they should keep the winning tempo now that they have the chance without going through unnecessary pressure.

“The team should focus on winning the next game in the double-header in Cameroon this time around, so that we will not have to go through permutations or having concerns and watching for other team to drop points.

“It is possible now to seal the ticket once and for all. By doing so, other matches will just be a formality which will be good for the ranking of the team as well,” he said.

Ikpea said the Supporters Club would not relent in ensuring that the Super Eagles got the much-needed support from Nigerians.

“We as the 12th player on the field are solidly behind the Super Eagles to prosper and we are always ready to cheer them on to victory.

“We have been supporting the team from the age of establishing the team and, up till now, we have not looked back. We travelled with the team to Cape Verde to cheer them as well.

“For those that were unable to go to Cape Verde, we also provided a viewing centre right inside our secretariat for people to watch the match. For us, the team lacked no support,” he said.

Ikpea also commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) leadership over the series of endorsements and partnerships it secured to make the federation self-sufficient.

“We are so much encouraged with the positive developments in Nigerian football as the NFF is sealing deals and partnerships with different private organisations.

“The partnerships with MTN, Air Peace, Baba Ijebu and others are positive steps towards achieving self-sufficiency for the NFF. This to us will provide a financial stress-free era.

“The cash backing will also encourage our national teams to do well, especially the Eagles in their quest to qualify for the World Cup. I am sure that this crop of eagles will go far,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria currently lead the Group C standings with six points from two games,

Liberia are in second place with three points, while Cape Verde and CAR are each with no point.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria