By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

As the date for the state congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC, draws nearer, the Oyo State chapter of the party, yesterday, announced that it would hold a critical stakeholders meeting on Monday to conclude on its planned zoning arrangement for the next set of state executive committee members.

The Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), of the party led by the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, had shifted the date of the state congresses by two weeks from the initial October 2, 2021, having successfully conducted the nationwide ward and local government congresses on July 31 and September 4 respectively.

In a statement issued and made available to Vanguard by its State Caretaker Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the leadership of the party in the state, urged for calm and decorum, among gladiators and other stakeholders including party faithful and supporters as “no stone would be left unturned to ensure that all tendencies, zones and 33 local government areas are carried along in the formation of the new state executive committee through a consensus arrangement that is devoid of partiality and sentiments.

The statement reads: “While we plead for the understanding of all gladiators and stakeholders within the party, we assure that all is well with the Progressive family in the state as few noises in the social media are expected at a time like this.”

“However, we would like to warn all over zealous elements to caution themselves against actions capable of raising fear and suspicion as we maintain our resolve to prioritize only activities that would be in the overall interest of the party only.”

“The critical stakeholders meeting slated for this Monday becomes imperative in view of the forthcoming state congress as it is our desire to hold a hitch-free exercise just like we did during the previous ward and local government Congresses across the state.”

“We want party faithful and members of the public to disregard rumours of internal crisis in Oyo APC. The rumoured crisis is a figment of the imagination of some fifth columnists who do not mean well the Nigerian society.”

“Party congresses are strictly for political parties to strengthen their structures and fulfil certain constitutional obligations.”

“And as a Progressive party, we will always work in the best interest of our members and the general public as we are poised to return to Agodi Government House in 2023,” Oke stated.

