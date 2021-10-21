The Sokoto State House of Assembly has passed the state N 2.5 billion 2021 supplementary budget.



This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at Thursday’s plenary in Sokoto.



Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Malami Basakkwace said that the total figure in the original budget was not tempered by the committee.



“The committee observed that the identified sectors in the supplementary budget require quick financial interventions in order to fulfill their goals.



“That the request for the supplementary appropriation budget 2021 was due to the additional revenue that accrued to the state, as a result of intervention grant.

“This will benefit the Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu Initiative (ASRA Africa) for the development of the Health sector in the state,” he said.



Basakkwace stated that the budget would be expended on the health sector including the Sokoto State University, School of Nursing and Midwifery Tambuwal, Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology and consultancy/ project management.



The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

