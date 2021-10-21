Sit-at-home: Umuahia on lockdown for Kanu

By Steve Oko

Umuahia the capital of Abia State was on total lockdown in solidarity with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was arraigned in an Abuja High Court on Thursday.

The streets were completely empty as residents remained indoors in full compliance with the sit-at-home order.

There were no vehicular movements except for few vehicles that occasionally passed by.

No market or shop was open around the state capital as residents stayed indoors.

Banks and schools both private and public were all shut down.

The capital city was completely shut down from morning till the time of filing this story.

Some youths were sighted playing football on Ibeku street while some residents were sighted in front of their houses discussing in groups.

There were no incidents of violence anywhere in the capital city.

Similarly, the sit-at-home recorded full compliance in Aba the commercial capital of the state.

The commercial city was said to be a ghost of itself as markets, banks, schools, and motor parks were all shut down.

The roads were also said to be empty as residents remained indoors.

Vanguard News Nigeria