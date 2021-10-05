.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore (SAN), and Prominent Scholars, Prof. Adele Jinadu, as well as Pro-Chancellor, Caleb University, Professor Fila Tayo and Dr. Olawale Lawal of the Lagos State University, have been billed to be guest speakers at the Ibile Eko Summit event holding in October 30.

The event as disclosed by the Ibile Summit Group is part of the efforts to promote social-cultural development in Lagos state.

With the theme, “Strategic Planning of Socio-cultural Development of Lagos state and regional Agenda: An Indigenous Perspective”, the organisers noted that, the summit serves as a vehicle for the indigenes of Lagos state to address pertinent issues concerning the Socio-cultural development of the state and to reawaken the interests in filial and historical heritage.

“The Ibile Eko Summit 2021 will be an assessment of the state of Lagos and its indigenes at this juncture and will also provide the tools and strategies on how to achieve our purpose of redefining the Lagos Agenda for the glory of a better Ibile.

“It is an indigenous organisation of passionate Lagosians drawn from across the five Ibile divisions of the state, who are concerned with the development and sustenance of our collective heritage as indigenes of Lagos state and will engender discourse for the glory of a better Ibile”, the group stated.