The Senate has passed the bill seeking to establish the Tertiary Hospital Development Fund.

The passage of the bill followed consideration and adoption of a report of the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) at the plenary on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Yahaya Oloriegbe, (APC-Kwara) in his presentation, said the bill sought to establish the Tertiary Hospitals Development Fund for the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary healthcare in Nigeria.

He explained that the bill also sought to establish for the fund, a governing board consisting of a chairman and other representatives as members.

According to him, the fund will provide and maintain infrastructure required for tertiary healthcare service delivery, health research, staff training and development across the country.

“The bill proposes how the funds will be sourced, thereby eliminating the burden of financing placed on the Federal Government,” Oloriegbe said.

Senate also passed for second bills seeking to establish the Disaster and Risk Management Council of Nigeria and for an Act to amend provisions of the River Basin Development Authorities for equitable distribution of River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria.

The bills were sponsored by Sen. Sadiq Umar (APC-Kwara) and Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.

Vanguard News Nigeria