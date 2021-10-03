.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The military has reported to the Kaduna State Government the discovery of two more bodies in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Sunday that the discovery was reported by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) as they continued with search-and-rescue operations in the area, following the attack of 27th September 2021.

According to him, “the dead bodies were identified as Idris Mairiga and Yunusa Dangana, both residents of the village.”

“It would be recalled that Kacecere village was attacked in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, and Madamai, Kaura LGA, as reported to the government by the security agencies.”

“The latest discovery of two corpses brings the death toll from the Kacecere attack to 12, while that of Madamai stands at 38.”

“Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in both locations, straddling the two local government areas.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report and sent condolences to the families of the deceased as he prayed for the repose of their souls.”

“The Governor also commended the security agencies for sustaining operations in the area.”

“Citizens will receive further updates on emerging developments in the area,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria