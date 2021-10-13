PMP Certification refers to project management professional qualification certification. It is initiated by the Project Management Institute (<a href=”https://www.spotoclub.com/product/project-management-professional-pmp-certification-exam/”>spoto pmi</a>), which strictly evaluates whether the knowledge and skills of project managers have high-quality qualification certification exams. Its purpose is to provide a unified industry standard for project managers.

As a project management qualification certification exam, it has established its authority internationally. Since 1984, the Project Management Institute (PMI) of the United States has been committed to comprehensive development and maintains a strict, examination-based expert qualification certification program in order to promote the project management industry and confirm personal gains in project management achievement.

PMP certification has been implemented in China since 1999, and the training center of the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs is authorized by PMI to be responsible for the registration and examination organization of PMP certification in China.

There are two ways for certification to assess applicants to determine whether to issue a PMP certificate to PMP applicants.

The Training Center of the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs is an introduction organization and does not participate in training matters.

PMP training in China is conducted by PMI’s REP global authorized organization and the organization authorized by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.

In the PMP knowledge system, the project sponsor generally acts as the direct leader of the project manager, and its role is to clarify the project goals, provide funds for the project, and provide necessary support to ensure the success of the project. Although the subject of the project sponsor is a person, he may not specifically refer to a certain fixed person. It may be held by several people, or it may refer to an organization or department that provides funds.

In the PMP exam, there is usually a scenario for “when to trouble the sponsor”. Our usual routine is not to trouble the sponsor easily, and the general sponsor will not directly intervene in the daily management work under the jurisdiction of the project manager. This article summarizes the following situations, you may need to contact the sponsor or higher-level leadership to make a decision.

1. Before the start of the project, that is, during the preparation of the business case in the project preparation stage, the project manager is best to participate in it. If some special problems are discovered or possible high-level risks are identified during this period, the project sponsor needs to be closely related communication;

2. In the initial stage of the project, the drafting and approval of the project charter, the project manager needs to communicate closely with the sponsors and key stakeholders, seek everyone’s consistent understanding of the project goals through guiding technology and other soft skills, and obtain information including the project sponsors The support of key stakeholders within;

3. During the project planning stage, such as during the project meeting, if it is found that key stakeholders or functional managers do not cooperate with the work drawn up by the established project charter, or are unwilling to approve the project management plan, the project manager will try to influence the unsuccessful situation based on his personal ability. The abnormal situation of this kind of project can be upgraded to the project initiator, and the necessary influence of the initiator can be obtained to promote daily work;

4. In the project execution or monitoring stage, when the project has abnormal problems or major risks, as well as the project charter or target change scenarios, the project manager can no longer respond within the scope of his ability, and needs to report in accordance with the change management plan or risk response as soon as possible Or communication management upgrade steps to seek the assistance of project sponsors or higher-level leaders.

5. When the project manager or project steering committee (project management committee or project governance committee) re-evaluates the priority of the project where the project manager is located. The project manager needs to consider scenarios where the project goals and organizational strategic goals are consistent. The project manager can contact the project sponsor to provide necessary guidance. Of course, project managers can seek opportunities to communicate with higher-level leaders in accordance with the organization’s existing communication channels or abnormal escalation procedures.

If you want to enter a multinational company, PMP qualification certification is an indispensable “stepping stone”, even one of the necessary conditions.

Therefore, it is best to obtain this certification on the basis of experience and ability.

The benefits of participating in PMP can be understood from two aspects:

1. The process of participating in the PMP certification and examination is also a process of systematic learning and consolidation of project management knowledge. This process will help PMP certified participants to combine their previous project management experience with systematic project management knowledge, confirm each other, and achieve a combination of theory and practice, thereby deepening their understanding of project management.

2. Participate in the PMP certification, you can get the PMP certificate issued by PMI. And having PMP certification means that you have become a professional in project management:

a. You already have comprehensive scientific project management knowledge;

b. You have at least three years of project management experience. The project management theory and operation level have reached the international level, and they have the qualifications and ability to handle large projects.

c. Your above-mentioned knowledge and practice have been recognized by PMI internationally.

d. Due to the international recognition of PMP certification, the possession of PMP certificate is a direct manifestation of the personal and company project management level, which will definitely improve project benefits and work efficiency for the company to win greater competitiveness; it will definitely be a PMP Bring convenience to the profession, work and other aspects.

Finally, I wish you all the success of the PMP certification exam.

