By Udo Wisdom

University of Ibadan through the chairman of the governing council and pro chancellor Dr. John Odigie-Oyegun on Thursday, October 14, announced the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the university.

This is coming after a long battle for the position, which was contested by 16 applicants.

Emerging as the man for the job is Prof Kayode Adebowale.

Here are ten (10) facts you should know about the newly appointed UI VC:

Prof Kayode Adebowale was born on the 11th of January, 1962 and he is a native of the Gateway state, Ogun in Western Nigeria.

He had his primary education at St. Marks Primary School, Oke-Ijaga, Ijebu- igbo between 1967 and 1972 while his secondary was at Ayedaade Grammar School, Ikire between 1973 and 1978.

He bagged his B.sc in Chemistry in 1984 from the University of Ibadan at the age of 22.

He proceeded to bag his Masters Degree and Ph.D from the same Univesity in 1986 and 1991 respectively.

He began his academic career as a Graduate Assistant from the University of Ibadan.

He became a professor of Industrial Chemistry in 2006.

He was once a lecturer at Federal University of Technology.

He has record number of 137 published and peer-reviewed scientific papers, 14 conference papers and 3 technical reports.

He is the current deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), University of Ibadan pending the time the school gets a new appointee for the position.

Prof Adebowale, MNI, FRSC, FAS, FAvH, FCSN, FSAN, FPIN is the 13th Vice Chancellor of UI.

Vanguard News