10 things to know about Prof. Amupitan, new INEC Chairman

The National Council of State has unanimously approved the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was contained in a statement posted on X by the President’s aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

President Bola Tinubu presented Amupitan’s name to the Council during its meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The appointment follows the exit of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who completed his 10-year tenure in October 2025.

Here are 10 things to know about Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, the newly appointed INEC Chairman:

1. A Kogi-born legal scholar



Prof. Amupitan hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, making him one of the few INEC chairmen from Nigeria’s North-Central region.

2. Professor of Law at the University of Jos



He is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos (UNIJOS), where he has lectured and mentored generations of lawyers and academics for over three decades.

3. Specialisation in corporate and evidence law



Amupitan’s areas of expertise include Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law, reflecting a deep grounding in both theory and practice of legal systems.

4. Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)



He was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in September 2014, joining the elite group of legal minds recognized for excellence and contribution to the legal profession.

5. Long academic career since 1989



His academic journey began in 1989, shortly after completing his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation, marking over 35 years in academia.

6. Multiple leadership roles in academia



He has held several leadership positions at UNIJOS, including Dean of the Faculty of Law (2008–2014), Chairman of the Committee of Deans and Directors (2012–2014), and Head of Public Law (2006–2008). He currently serves as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration).

7. Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman



Beyond UNIJOS, he is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University in Osun State, underscoring his wide influence in Nigeria’s higher education governance.

8. Broad experience beyond the classroom



Outside academia, Amupitan sits on several boards, including Integrated Dairies Limited (Vom), and previously served on the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Governing Council, and as a board member of Riss Oil Limited.

9. Accomplished author of key law textbooks



He has written several influential law texts used across Nigerian universities and law schools, including Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008), Documentary Evidence in Nigeria (2008), and Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013).

10. A product of Kwara Poly and UNIJOS



Born on April 25, 1967, Amupitan attended Kwara State Polytechnic (1982–1984) and the University of Jos (1984–1987), where he also earned his LLM (1993) and PhD (2007) — making him a proud alumnus-turned-professor of his alma mater.

