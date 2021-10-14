.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The co-Chair of Interfaith Dialogue Peace Forum, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, says Nigeria is on the slide to anarchy, adding that poverty in the North and perceived marginalisation in parts of the South were fueling the country’s insecurity.

The Methodist Bishop, who stated that the security challenges in the country were man-made, spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during the 9th Annual Public Lecture organised by the Institute of Humanitarian Studies and Social Development with the theme, ‘Promoting the Culture of Humanitarianism and Volunteering; Imperative for National Development’.

He said, “When we talk about what is happening in the North and the crises going on across the South, they are man-made. The situation in the Northeast has not been settled, but we are pretending as though we have settled the matter.

“When you go to various communities and see the level of suffering and pain the people are facing, and compare that with the level of affluence in our society and the resources we are wasting in living luxurious lives that are not necessary, you will weep.

“We must be able to reach out to the people and give them a sense of smile. If not, we are building a society where there will be anger from young people who feel marginalised, neglected and left out there with no one caring for them. And so, they are fighting society.

“This is a time for us to look out for those that have been neglected and care for them or else we will continue to have a society where nobody is safe.”

Also speaking, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who was represented at the event by Mrs Veronica Agugu, said Nigeria was going through turbulent times, adding that leaders at all levels have important roles to play in tackling the nation’s challenges, especially from a humanitarian perspective.

“It is not only when you (leaders) need to go in for an election that you mobilise people to come under the sun to vote for you. But once elected, you sit in your office and you don’t remember them at the end of the day,” he said.

On his part, the President, Institute of Humanitarian Studies and Social Development, Adamu Babangida Ibrahim, said: “Within the 11 years of our existence, the Institute has remained consistent in the capacity building of individual humanitarians, NGOs and Government MDAs, thus ensuring efficiency in their humanitarian response and programs, with over 5000 persons trained so far.”

Highlights of the event would include; the Fellowship Induction and graduation of about 200 persons who have been trained in humanitarian service including staff of government MDAs.

