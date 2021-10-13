The maiden edition of the much anticipated two-day Pop Up art exhibition with the theme ‘The Way You Are’ has come and gone with many relishing the quality of contemporary art on display at the venue of the event: Canal West Mall, located in Lekki, Lagos State.

On display during the well-attended fair were a diverse range of creative works, and the promotion of the inspired art of 20 young gifted Nigerians who explored the theme of the exhibition in imaginative and original ways.

While speaking to journalists on Sunday during the second day of the art fair, Jesam Obono, one of the curators of the Pop Up art exhibition said that the idea behind the event was to organise something that everyone will enjoy.

On putting heads together with her team to organise the event, Jesam said; “It was really hectic putting this art exhibition together with the team and the major push is to have the end goal in mind which we thought out in the first place.

“You must have finished your exhibition in your head before moving ahead to thrash out the actual plan you have thought out for the art fair, and later possibly seek consultation from those who are well versed in the art of organising successful exhibitions if need be.

“Part of the process is also working with Canal West Mall to get the plan actualised by using their resources and we also leveraged on our partnership with Kurating- a curating company for art works, using their audience and means to ensure we organise a hitch-free art fair.

Jesam Obono, an architect by training turned art lover and painter also added that the art fair was able to live up to the expectations of the theme of the fair ‘The Way You Are’ which was geared towards ensuring exhibitors express their culture and what they feel in a way everyone can relate with.

The art fair featured at least twenty different works of immensely talented artists including; Anthonia Ndukauba, Ene Jessica, Adeduro Oluwateniola, Olaniyi Omotayo, Tejiri Esewhaye, Usoro Iniobong Daniel, Adekile Mayowa, Seidougha Linus Eyimegha and Abdulazeez Ganiat among others.

Working with varying styles and materials, and inspired by different muses, the exhibited works explored a range of relevant modern-day issues such as identity, civil rights, gender issues and social justice while also contributing to current conversations in interesting ways.

The two-day ‘POP UP’ art fair provided collectors, art enthusiasts and the general public an opportunity to experience and purchase quality art and craft in a fun and relaxing environment whilst connecting with the community.