…as PDP asks them not to jubilate as they’re illegal

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has challenged the newly elected Chairmen of the 17 local government areas in the State not to see their victory at the poll as one of glamour, but as a call to service and an opportunity to serve the people.

The Governor also urged them to think outside the box and explore other sources of revenue generation that will enable them carry out people-oriented projects, asking that they key into the new joint revenue drive between the State and Local Governments which commenced last year to ensure that they tap from revenue sources that have been neglected over the years.

Speaking on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of the elected officials at the Government House in Jos, he stressed the need for them to take advantage of the full autonomy currently being enjoyed by the Local Government system in the State to do more for the people because as the tier of Government closest to the people, the expectations are very high for delivery of basic services that will improve the living standards of the people. Therefore, you must take this assignment as a challenge for you to bring to bear your wealth of experience and make a difference.

His words, “We have every reason to thank God for the successful transition from one Local Government tenure to another, after the successful elections that took place on the 9th of October. Without doubt, this is a very significant achievement in our democratic journey and the efforts to build a Plateau that is inclusive, egalitarian and progressive.

“For the elected Local Government Chairmen, I challenge you not to see your victory as one of glamour, but as a call to service and an opportunity to serve the people. From today, you have ceased to be leaders of your parties, religious or ethnic groups only. You are to work for all citizens including those who did not vote for you. Your victory is for the people and not an opportunity to settle scores with anybody or enrich yourselves. As the tier of Government closest to the people, the expectations are very high for delivery of basic services that will improve the living standards of the people. Therefore, you must take this assignment as a challenge for you to bring to bear your wealth of experience and make a difference.

“In developing your blueprints, you must think outside the box and explore other sources of revenue generation that will enable you carry out people-oriented projects. You must key into the new joint revenue drive between the State and Local Governments which commenced last year in order to ensure that we tap from revenue sources that have been neglected over the years. Also take advantage of the full autonomy currently being enjoyed by the Local Government System in Plateau State to do more for your people.

“This means that you must embrace prudence, accountability and accord priority to the programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people. Prioritise on projects that are economically viable and can yield revenue. There is no time for wasteful spending and financial recklessness. I urge you to consult widely and carry along all stakeholders in running the affairs of the Local Government. You must be fair to all and ensure that you avoid any action that can divide the people. When there is injustice, unfair treatment and selective distribution of projects and services, your popularity will fade fast and peace will be difficult to sustain.”

However, the State leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has cautioned the newly sworn in Chairmen

“not to celebrate because they were not elected by the people but rather appointed by despotic leadership and this scam will lead to no where, as plateau people can not be scammed again.”

Addressing journalists in Jos, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, John Akans however appealed to citizens to “remain calm the face of this authoritarianism,” assuring them that “this antics of desperate politicians who are already intimidated and threatened by the rising popularity of the PDP would be vehemently resisted.”

READ ALSO: PDP condemns Plateau LG polls

His words, “This indeed is the most horrible act of fascism. As a party, we are mindful of the fact that the people of Plateau are looking up to the PDP to salvage them from this political despotic and oppressive leadership. It is therefore our duty to ensure that the local government election was conducted fairly in the interest of the people who deserve a voice in governance without exclusion.

“It was on the basis of this that the party went to court to seek justice when Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission unlawfully excluded the party from participating in the election. In the face of this authoritarianism, the party stood firmly against this cruelty, compromise and electoral malpractices which we know was going to be the order of the day across the state as APC and the government have lost their legitimacy based on their failure.

“Indeed the people have spoken and have demonstrated that APC is not a political party, but an association of family and friends. The power of the people was clearly displayed in action across the 325 electoral wards of Plateau where majority of the electorates boycotted the exercise over the unlawful exclusion of the PDP from participating in the election by PLASIEC. We assure Plateau people that this antics of desperate politicians who are already intimidated and threatened by the rising popularity of the PDP would be vehemently resisted.

“We advise those declared by PLASIEC as winners not to celebrate because they were not elected by the people but rather appointed by despotic leadership and this scam will lead to no where, as plateau people can not be scammed again.”

Vanguard News Nigeria