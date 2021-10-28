Group photograph of KEFEES Rural Development Foundation members R-L:Exco Members:

…as new Chairman, Amadein promises massive developmental strides

KEFEES Rural Development Foundation, KRDF, has inaugurated new exco to run the affairs of six Southern Ijaw Local Government communities and two in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State, for the next four years.

The exco which was sworn-in last Wednesday had Comrade Tibiebi Amadein as its new chairman.

Speaking after the inauguration, Amadein a veteran trade unionist promised the eight communities that his tenure will work towards bringing massive development into the members vicinities.

He also vowed to seriously promote human capital development “as this will remain ever lasting in the lives of our people.

Speaking in the same vein, his vice chairman, Kofa Murphy promised that the new exco will dig deeply into the areas of developing the eight communities in the foundation.

The new exco includes: Exco Members:

Tibiebi W. Amadein… Chairman (koluama11) Kofa Murphy ..Vice Chairman (Foropa) Mr. Noel Ikonikumo ..Secretary (FishTown) Ebitatri Joseph.. Ass. Secretary (Ekeni) Chief keniere M. Ekontei..Fin Secretary (Koluama 1) Mrs Ebi Think William.. Treasurer ( Ezetu11)

7Elliot Serimiebo ..PRO (Ezetu1) Mrs. Amina James.. Provost (Sangana)