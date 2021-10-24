The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on Sunday in Abuja cautioned Christians against amplifying the country’s problems and challenges but to pray ceaselessly for the nation and its leaders.

“Christians should not amplify the challenges or problems of the country, but pray and fill the vacuum of worries and anxieties with prayers.

“God is showing mercy to our country and we shall prevail if we the people do not relent in prayers or give excuses not to pray,’’ PFN president, Bishop Wale Oke, said while giving the charge.

It was at the end of a three-day Anchor Men’s conference of the PFN themed “In His Presence.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was part of an Anchor Business Breakfast Meeting organised annually by the Men’s Fellowship of Family Worship Centre (FWC) in Abuja.

Oke advised Christians, especially Christian men not to lose close contact and relationships with God, His words and His presence.

According to him, Christians, especially real Christian men should not lose their place in God’s presence, because it is in God’s presence that men will get clear directions for life.

“According to Philippians 4:6 in the Holy Bible, God says be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayerful and supplicate with thanksgiving; let your requests be made known to God.

`This is the will of God, so instead of worrying and amplifying the challenges, pray about everything and watch God intervene,’’ he said.

Oke said that it was only when men sought God’s guidance and directions to lead that they would be able to lead rightly and righteously.

He added that where kings could not do anything, where the military was paralysed, and the economy could not be sustained, it was only the Word of God through prayers that would make a difference in the country.

Pastor Oke prayed for peace and an ease of tension in all the regions of the country and in all spheres of governance.

At the conference were Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who is also the Chairman of the Anchor Men’s Fellowship, branch pastors of FWC and other ministers of God.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria