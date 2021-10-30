By Henry Umoru & Dirisu Yakubu

If there was any controversy as to who the biggest fish is among the northern leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saturday’s national elective convention helped erase any shade of doubt.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar whose 2023 Presidential campaign posters flooded the Eagles Square had an army of supporters accompany him to the podium where he gave his goodwill message.

Made up of People Living With Disabilities, drummers, urchins, praise singers to mention a few; security agents had a field day controlling the crowd to pave way for Atiku to mount the podium.



On his part, former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso demonstrated his grassroots appeal for the umpteenth time as hundreds of thousands supporters wearing the traditional Kwankwasiyya caps drummed and danced round the arena singing, “2023, sai Kwankwaso.”



As it was in 2018, the duo are again tipped to vie for the PDP Presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 polls.

