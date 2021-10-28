….Maritime industry worth N77trn

By Godwin Oritse & Providence Adeyinka

IN a bid to create a synergy amongst maritime institutions, the Port Consultative Council of Nigeria, PCCN, and the University of Lagos, UNILAG, have commenced moves to review conflicting laws establishing some maritime institutions in Nigeria.

Speaking at a book presentation by PCCN to the management of the University, Chairman of the Council, Otunba Kunle Folarin, said that there are conflicting laws setting up some agencies in Nigeria that there is a need to reviewed so that these agencies do not usurp the functions of each other.

He stated: “There are conflicts in the laws. If you take the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA’s Act, you will see the conflicting areas and we know why that happened but that is not for today.

“Secondly, the world is moving on; are we indeed careful of climate change; are we thinking of the flooding in the port areas; have you noticed that the city has grown into the ports creating congestion and gridlock at the port corridor.’’

Commenting, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the University is ready to partner with the PCCN on the review of the laws establishing maritime agencies and institutions across the country adding that a Committee will soon be set up for that purpose.

Ogundipe also said that the University system works by Committee and assured the maritime industry that the institution will give all the needed support to review theses laws with a view to having a strong industry.

He explained that most times government would look outward rather than inward, adding that the University was already partnering with some government agencies to domesticate their training needs locally.

Meanwhile, the PCCN boss has said that the Nigerian maritime industry has capacity to create a N77trillion wealth.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report during the presentation of books and other academic materials to the management of the UNILAG, Folarin said that the institution must key into research that will create such opportunities for the Nigerian maritime industry.

He explained that the story of the Philippines is an example of a country without natural resources but has been able to create an enabling maritime industry and exports such materials to the rest of the world.

He stated: “I was at the Ministry of overseas employment in Manila where they say they generate $15billion for homes remittances from their workers outside. What did Philippines do, they created 54 Collages of maritime education and tried to train their people in maritime and export them to the world.

“Today, 60 percent of all the ratings on the ships in the world are manned by Philippinos, that is employment. Empowerment because those who created the schools have been empowered, looks at the entrepreneurship and therefore they were able to be empowered to take advantage of the economic possibilities created by the maritime domain in their country.

He said that Nigeria has what it takes to not only export maritime services to the world, but also create ancillary industries within its maritime domain.