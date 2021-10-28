Nigerian-native recording artist Pablo Lee releases his latest single “Little (Told My Momma)” featuring Davies The Preacher, paired with an impactful music video by SAMA Nominated Music Video Director; Kyle White.



“Little (Told My Momma)” is a song written from Pablo Lee’s perspective to his loved ones that he is husting and working towards his dreams. In the lyrics, he reassures his mother that she doesn’t need to worry about him. He is putting in the work, and working on his growth and self-awareness.

These lyrics are a juxtaposition against the genre of music Pablo Lee plays within. This genre being hip-hop usually contains lyrics to the opposite of the love and care expressed by Pablo Lee in “Little (Told My Momma)”. Proving that Pablo Lee is here to change the narrative within the genre and break down barriers.

This release was co-written by Pablo Lee and DaviesthePreacher who features in the song with Pablo Lee. The song was first composed and written by Davies and Pablo Lee on a journey through the Mother City – Cape Town. The production was created by Pablo Lee’s long-time friend and producer Platinum League productions. Pablo Lee’s life inspires his music. All lyrics and music released by him are based on his true-life events and the places and stages of life he finds himself in.

This artist has a long and successful career ahead of him. He has plans for his music career to spread globally, creating music that speaks to the souls of those who listen. The music video for “Little (Told My Momma)” was filmed in the hills of Houghton to create the essence of success that the song lyrics encapsulate and was produced and directed by SAMA Nominated and globally acclaimed music video director Kyle White. Kyle White has created music videos with artists including Nasty C, Akon, Master KG and David Guetta. Pablo Lee selecting Kyle White to bring this single release to life through film was a no-brainer as Pablo believes that Kyle is the best music video director Africa has to offer. He even says that working with Kyle was one of the greatest experiences of his career to date. Kyle’s vision for the music video was to bring the idea and concept of the song to life through visuals that express the lyrical content.