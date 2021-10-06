Ossia Ovie

Mr. Ossai Ovie Success is set to host the anticipated Think Delta First Campaign in Warri and Oghara.

The governor’s aide is expected to launch the THINK DELTA FIRST CAMPAIGN, aimed at promoting Oneness, Peace, and unity among Deltans in two locations.

READ ALSO:Okowa’s SSA reclaims school land barely 24 hours after Commissioner’s visit

The Organizer of the Think Delta First Campaign , Mr. Ossai Ovie Success who disclosed this while chatting with newsmen, said there is a disconnect between leaders and the led hence the need to correct the ugly trend.

He noted that Delta State belongs to all and remains the responsibility of everyone to protect the name Delta State by being a good ambassador at all times.

“The need to carry out this campaign is to. create awareness in all youths to imbibe the spirit of seeing Delta first in whatever they do.

The lack of deep emotional feeling and love for our State affects the citizens approach issues concerning the State.

This is time for us as people to represent and speak good of our state where ever we found ourselves.” the governor’s aide said.

The THINK DELTA FIRST CAMPAIGN will Kick off at the College of Education Warri on Wednesday 13th October and Delta State Polytechnic Oghara on 15th October 2021.

Guest Speakers at the event include Zion Oshiobugie Founder, Clever Minds Foundation, Nuel John Umuzo, Chief Patrick Ukah, Secretary to the State Government,Barr Eugene Uzum Director General of Delta State Orientation Bureau, and Dr. Kingsley Emu, Chief Economic Adviser to the Delta State Governor.

Others include Chief Mrs. Shimite Bello, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Export initiatives, Comrade Ifeanyi Michael Egwunyenga, Commissioner For Youths Development, Information Commissioner Mr. Charles Aniagwu , Dr. Dickson Oyovwi, Provost, College of Education Warri, Segun Manuel, Hon Bridget Anyafulu Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Harrison Gwamnishu, Director-General Behind Bars Human Right Foundation, M.D HarryTech Processing, Prof. Emmanuel. A. Ogujor, Rector Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-oghara, and Prof Sylvester Monye, Senior Policy Adviser to Delta State Governor among others.