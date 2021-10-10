Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has affirmed the supremacy of God on every human being, saying only Him alone has the authority to take his life when it is time.

He however, stated that he is “Hale and hearty,” after a successful medical trip in United Kingdom.

Tinubu made the remarks on Sunday, in his “Thank you speech” during a grand reception to welcome him back home, organised by Governor Bababjide Samwo-Olu of Lagos State, onbehalf of the state government, held at the Lagos House, Marina.

The event is tagged: “Welcome Back Home Asiwaju.”

Recall that Tinubu, on Friday night, returned to the country, after a successful surgery operation on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy, spending about three months.

Dignitaries present at the event were: wife of the state governor Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, his wife Oluremi, former Lagos Deputy Governors, Mrs. Idiat Adebule, Abiodun Ogunleye, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa, Senator Olamilekan Solomon,members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, local government chairman, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Folasade Jaji, Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde and other members of the state Executive Council, members of the House of Representatives, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, party chieftains, clergymen, market leaders, among o thers.

The arrival of Tinubu, came barely 24 hours after a campaign group, South-West Agenda (SWAGA 2023), was flagged off in Lagos by the state Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu to champion Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of 2023 general polls.

Tinubu, at the event which witnessed prayers for him, expressed gratitude to God for bringing him back to Nigeria safely.

He thanked all the political leaders and groups who have wished him well saying, he was very happy to be back home.

Tinubu, also thanked God for sparing his life till the moment and seeing him through the medical trip abroad.

He said despite his medical trip he colud not praise God better than any other person and all those who prayed for his safe return home.

According to him: “I am a little emotional, but I am happy to be back home.God is the giver of life and he alone can take it. I’m grateful to Him for giving me the privilege to be alive. “I’m Hale and hearty, I can’t but praise and thank Him enough.”

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, Gbajabiamila, Olamilekan, said they were ready to work more and already working to ensure his mandate in 2023.

Representing Lagos Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Stephen Adegbite, quoting Plsam 91 from the Holy Bible, prayed copiously for Tinubu’s good health and his family and his destined ambition in 2023, saying, “We are praying for you. You will get there. You will not die.”

Details soon…