By Japhet Davidson

Art starved collectors, promoters, lovers and enthusiasts in Lagos especially in the mainland who has ben yearning on when to see good works of art will experience what can be described as an art explosion as Adam ans Eve, a home to inspire luxury living defined by comfort, elegance, and creativity brings back The Content; Harmattan editon art exhibition.

The Content; 2nd Harmattan Edition art exhibition which is part of its efforts at expanding the space of art appreciation in Lagos is scheduled to hold from November 5th December 12, 2021at Adam &Eve, 8,Issac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The exhibition which is curated by Lekan Onabanjo will feature 40 works from some of the best contemporary artists in Nigeria and will be lead by renowned printmaker and master Bruce Onabrakpeya and seven others. The exhibiting artists are: Wande George, Hamid Ibrahim,Segun Aiyesan,,Clara Aden, Emeka Nwagbara and Elizabeth Ekpetorson.There will also be works by Dr Bruce Onobrakpeya and Lekan Onabanjo as guest artists

Addressing the press about the exhibition, CEO of Adam&Eve, Mrs Modupe Ogunlesi who took the audience back to when the exhibition series started in June 2017 with simply The Content on the need to provide quality and original art works to complement customers’ homes said, “We are delighted to announce the return of The Content; 2nd Harmattan Edition art exhibition, which will feature 40 works and being curated by Onabanjo, the exhibition promises to be a gathering of diverse medium, styles and techniques.”

She further stated that, “as supporters of The Content art shows, the media should recall how the exhibitions in the past had displayed works of artists of top standard and quality. For the 2021 edition, it’s a mix of mid-career and emerging artists, supported by master printmaker Onobrakpeya and one of Nigeria’s top painters, Onabanjo. It’s also of interest to disclose that despite not having exhibitions in the past few years, Adam &Eve has been using its space to generate sales of art. In fact, a mini art gallery space inside Adam&Eve has been attracting collectors.

“The gallery space created from The Content exhibitions has been making some modest sales in the last few years, even without organising formal art exhibitions. In fact, we have also added quite a number of collections as the appreciation interests from the public grows.”

On his part, the curator, Onabanjo said, “From the start in 2017 till date, the curatorial focus gas been tilted towards the goal of a dynamic space. As a concept, The Content has not deviated from its original plan of creating a gallery. The gallery, when formally in place will sustain the premium standard created by The Content”.

On how the exhibiting artists were selected to meet the quality of Adam and Eve, the curator said that they took a very good assessment of the artists and their works before arriving at them.

Other events lined up at Adam&Eve during the exhibitions include Cooling Competition elimination series for Men, 6-7, November; Art,Wine and Music, Nov 7, 11am-6pm; Sunday 28, November 3-5pm grand finale of Men who Cook; and Sunday 28 November, 6-8pm, A festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

Some of the exhibiting artists spoke about their works and commended Adam and Eve for given them the opportunity to be part of The Content; 2nd Harmattan Edition.

Adam&Eve has as its vision to inspire luxury living defined by comfort, elegance, and creativity. They do this by providing luxury lifestyle products with excellent and expert retail service in an inspiring space.

