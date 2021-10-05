By Gabriel Enogholease & Ozioruva Aliu

THE family of late business mogul, Captain Idahosa Okunbo, yesterday, officially announced the commencement of the burial activities of their late son.

Addressing journalists at his Aiguobasinmnwin Crescent, GRA in Benin City, his immediate younger brother, Kingsley Okunbo, flanked by the daughter of the deceased, and wife of the Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III, Olori Atuwatse; his brothers, Pastor Dadinson Okunbo, Robinson Okunbo and his younger sister, Mrs. Edith Nwagbuzor, said the events would be conducted in line with COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “The day we pray never to come has come; our loss is heaven’s gain. Some people have come to show love, we cannot thank them enough but this is the week that we expected to be able to do everything to celebrate our brother’s life and to be grateful to God for the life that he lived.

“As painful as the time is that he has gone to be with the Lord, we are confident that he is heaven’s gain.

“Tuesday, there will be tributes by friends; on Wednesday, there will equally be tributes; Thursday is service of songs and Friday is the funeral service; while Saturday will be the socials and of course family thanksgiving on Sunday.

“Just like the state government has said, COVID-19 protocols will be fully observed because we all know the kind of times that we are in.

“We are grateful to the state government, which said they will place ambulances and vaccinations centres around in several locations, the same thing with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. We are grateful to them. Let all of us be our brother’s keeper and let us pray that we are all safe.”

