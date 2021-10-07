Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta ZState

As part of deliberate measures to restore sanity in the engineering profession in the state, Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, inaugurated the State Technical Committee and Expatriate Monitoring Committee.



Inaugurating the committees at Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa said the inauguration was geared towards ensuring that the practice of engineering in the state was in line with global best practices.

Represented by his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, the Governor lauded the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) for setting up the committees across all states of the country, pointing out that the committees would help put a stop to the incessant collapse of buildings and bridges.



He charged the Delta State Expatriates Monitoring Committee to ensure that less qualified expatriates do not deny more qualified Nigerians opportunity to function, adding that members of the committee should also, visit construction sites to ensure that every stage of work is certified according to standard.



The Governor equally charged members of the State Technical Committee to visit construction sites to ensure that those supervising projects were qualified in addition to ascertaining the quality of materials used for various projects.



He enjoined members of the committees to be patriotic by putting the interest of the state and the country above selfish goals in the discharge of their duties.



“I am happy to be part of this vital inauguration of two bodies geared towards ensuring that the practice of engineering meets the highest standard in our dear state.



“There is no doubt that engineering practice in our country is giving the citizenry loads of concern with the regular collapse of buildings and bridges in various parts of the country.



“It is therefore, a very timely step that the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) is setting up both the State Technical Committee (STC) and Expatriate Monitoring Committee (EMC) to oversee the practice of engineering in the state.



“The Delta State Technical Committee is all embracing. Virtually, every segment of the state is fully represented. I therefore, urge members to discharge their responsibilities without fear or favour.



“You should feel free to visit construction sites to ensure that those supervising are eminently qualified to do so while the quality of materials used, also meet the highest standard,” the governor said.



In his remarks, the President of COREN, Engr. Ali Rabiu said the objectives of the Engineering Regulations Monitoring (ERM) of COREN programme were to ensure that engineering was practised in Nigeria in accordance with relevant codes of engineering practice and enforce maintenance of discipline and strict standards of ethics in the practice of engineering profession in Nigeria among others.



Engr. Rabiu who was represented by Engr. Cyril Onyeneke, said in accordance with the provisions of the amended COREN Act, an Engineering Regulations Monitoring Department has been established, adding that an ERM operational guidelines has also been produced.



According to him, by the new guidelines, there shall be a National Technical Committee (NTC) and a National Expatriate Monitoring Committee (NEMC) which is being replicated at the state level including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



While saying that members of the two committees were carefully selected based on their integrity, experience, sense of patriotism and their previous selfless service to the engineering profession, he charged them to strive for excellence in the discharge of their duties.



